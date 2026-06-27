California appeals court upholds Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction, but says he must be resentenced

The former movie magnate still stands convicted of another sexual felony in New York, and he remains behind bars. But the New York rape charge had remained unresolved after an overturned conviction followed by two hung juries.

In California, Weinstein, 74, was convicted in December 2022 of one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault against an Italian model and actor known during the trial as Jane Doe 1. Weinstein was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

The former movie magnate's lawyers argued in his appeal that in his Los Angeles County trial, the testimony of the head of a film festival was unfairly limited by Superior Court Judge Lisa B Lench, and had been seeking a new trial.

In New York, Weinstein is awaiting a September sentencing on his still-standing assault conviction involving a different woman. Prosecutors are seeking a 20-year prison term. He would serve his California sentence only after that.