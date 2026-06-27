Ukraine strikes industrial facility in Volgograd; Russian drone kills man in Sumy

According to Ukraine's General Staff, the facility manufactures equipment for missile systems, including self-propelled launchers and transport-loading vehicles for the Iskander-M missile system, which it said is “the same system Russia regularly uses to strike Ukrainian cities.”

Volgograd regional governor Andrei Bocharov confirmed an attack on a business in the region's Krasnooktyabrsky district, saying 10 people had been wounded and taken to hospital. He said production facilities at the site were damaged but did not identify the company.

The attack came a day after Ukraine launched what appeared to be one of Kyiv's biggest drone assaults since the Kremlin's full-scale invasion more than four years ago.