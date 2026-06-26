What are the top headlines of today, June 26, 2026 ?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (June 26, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) Venezuela health minister says around 235 people dead, 4,300 injured in catastrophic earthquakes
Venezuelans searched for survivors beneath collapsed buildings Thursday and rescue teams raced to northern areas rocked by a pair of powerful earthquakes that officials say killed around 235 people and left at least 4,300 people injured.
2) Russia claims it downed 660 Ukrainian drones in one of war's biggest attacks
Russian air defences intercepted 660 Ukrainian drones in a major nighttime attack on 12 Russian regions as well as the Russia-held Crimean peninsula, the Black Sea and the Azov Sea, Russia's Defence Ministry said Friday.
3) Kolkata warehouse collapse: Toll rises to 15, rescue operations underway even after two days
The toll in the Taratala warehouse collapse in south Kolkata rose to 15 on Friday as teams of multiple agencies, including Army personnel, retrieved two more bodies and two others succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment, an official said.
4) Vijayabaskar’s induction into TVK postponed to July 2: Sources
The induction of former AIADMK minister and former Viralimalai MLA C Vijayabaskar into the ruling TVK has been postponed to July 2, following the scheduling of the two-day All District Collectors and Superintendents of Police Conference in Chennai, sources said.
5) 17-year-old girl sexually assaulted by friends in Chennai, police launch probe
A 17-year-old girl has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by her friends while they were under the influence of alcohol, prompting her parents to file a formal complaint with the Mugalivakkam police.
6) Tamil Nadu rolls out online outpatient registration at govt hospitals to reduce queues
The State Health and Family Welfare Department on Friday (June 26) introduced an Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM)-enabled Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) for outpatient registration at government hospitals, allowing patients to complete the process online before visiting the hospital and reducing time spent at registration counters.
7) SIR completes one year: Nearly 6 crore names deleted so far
The Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, which has so far led to the deletion of nearly six crore voters and triggered acrimony between the Opposition and the Election Commission, has completed one year as the poll roll cleanup exercise continues in 19 states and Union territories.
8) Those who target schools, children with impunity must be held into account: India tells UNSC
India has called for bringing to account those who target schools and children with impunity, underscoring that protection of children without accountability is incomplete.
9) Apple raises MacBook, iPad prices by 20% to 42%
Apple has increased the starting prices of MacBook and iPad models by 20-42 per cent compared to their launch prices across the globe, including India, mainly due to higher memory chip costs.
10) Bengaluru triple murder: Techie's live-in partner held in Puducherry days after her arrest
Days after a 25-year-old techie was arrested for allegedly killing her parents and younger sister at an apartment here, her live-in partner and co-accused was arrested on Friday in connection with the murders, police said.