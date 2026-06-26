SIR completes one year: Nearly 6 crore names deleted so far

The pilot SIR exercise was commenced in Bihar on June 24 last year, ahead of the assembly polls.

Post Bihar SIR, its voters' list was pruned by nearly 65 lakh amid allegations by opposition and activists that the poll authority was working at the behest of the BJP to disenfranchise citizens for want of documents.

In March, the Supreme Court unanimously upheld the constitutional validity of the EC's move to carry out SIR.