Vijayabaskar’s induction into TVK postponed to July 2

CHENNAI: The induction of former AIADMK minister and former Viralimalai MLA C Vijayabaskar into the ruling TVK has been postponed to July 2, following the scheduling of the two-day All District Collectors and Superintendents of Police Conference in Chennai, sources said.
Vijayabaskar was scheduled to join the ruling party on June 29 in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. The programme was to be held at the RK Convention Centre in Neelankarai on Monday evening.
According to sources, the event has been deferred as Chief Minister Vijay will chair the conference of District Collectors and SPs on June 29 and 30. The party has now rescheduled the induction programme to July 2.
Sources said the venue and the format of the programme will remain unchanged. The Chief Minister is expected to induct Vijayabaskar into the party at the event.
Along with Vijayabaskar, thousands of his supporters are expected to join the TVK, sources said.
The event is also expected to witness the entry of several former legislators, including ex-MLAs and former Members of Parliament, besides former local body representatives.
Vijayabaskar resigned as MLA from the Viralimalai Assembly constituency ahead of his decision to join the ruling party.