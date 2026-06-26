Ahead of joining Vijay's TVK, ex-AIADMK leader Vijayabaskar in bypoll gear, gifts hampers to voters

The hampers, containing a sweet box, a steel container, a pen and a letter thanking voters, are being distributed through dedicated teams to ensure they reach every household in the constituency.

Sources said Vijayabaskar, who resigned as Viralimalai MLA following internal disputes within the AIADMK, is in the final stages of joining the TVK. Before making the switch, he is keen to reaffirm his popularity in the constituency, they added.