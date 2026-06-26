Ahead of joining Vijay's TVK, ex-AIADMK leader Vijayabaskar in bypoll gear, gifts hampers to voters

TIRUCHY: Amid speculation that he is set to join the ruling TVK and contest the upcoming Viralimalai bypoll, former AIADMK minister and recently resigned Viralimalai MLA C Vijayabaskar has begun distributing gift hampers to households across the constituency, apparently to shore up voter support and demonstrate his popularity ahead of his political switch.
The hampers, containing a sweet box, a steel container, a pen and a letter thanking voters, are being distributed through dedicated teams to ensure they reach every household in the constituency.
Sources said Vijayabaskar, who resigned as Viralimalai MLA following internal disputes within the AIADMK, is in the final stages of joining the TVK. Before making the switch, he is keen to reaffirm his popularity in the constituency, they added.
"He has been in touch with almost everyone personally in the constituency and never misses any happy or sad occasion across Viralimalai. That is why he has been repeatedly elected from the segment," a local resident said.
The resident, however, claimed Vijayabaskar's resignation had disappointed many voters who had backed him as an AIADMK candidate. "People are unhappy that he quit the party and is set to join the TVK," he said.
According to the resident, the gift distribution was initiated after supporters conveyed the public's dissatisfaction to Vijayabaskar. "Gift hampers worth Rs 250 would not help change the mind of the people," he added.
Meanwhile, people close to Vijayabaskar denied that the exercise was linked to his reported move to the TVK. They claimed he had been distributing similar gift hampers ever since his victory in the recently concluded Assembly election and that the process had been ongoing. "Annan's note of gratitude had melted the people in the segment," a supporter said.