Tamil Nadu introduces online outpatient registration at government hospitals

The facility was launched at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) and Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital and few other medical colleges and hospitals across the State, and will be expanded to all government hospitals across the State in phases.

Under the new system, patients can register from home or any location using a mobile phone, laptop or other internet-enabled device by scanning a QR code or visiting the portal. Once the registration is completed, they will receive a token number, which can be produced at the registration counter to obtain the outpatient card before meeting the doctor.