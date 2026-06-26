17-year-old girl assaulted by friends in Chennai, police launch probe

The incident came to light after the teenager, who had been reported missing by her anxious parents, returned home. Upon her arrival, she narrated the traumatic ordeal to her family, stating that her friends had subjected her to sexual assault in an inebriated state.

Following her statement, the victim was immediately sent to a hospital for medical examination and treatment. Her parents subsequently lodged a complaint at the Maulivakkam police station, demanding strict action against the perpetrators.