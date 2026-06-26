17-year-old girl assaulted by friends in Chennai, police launch probe

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old girl has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by her friends while they were under the influence of alcohol, prompting her parents to file a formal complaint with the Mugalivakkam police.
The incident came to light after the teenager, who had been reported missing by her anxious parents, returned home. Upon her arrival, she narrated the traumatic ordeal to her family, stating that her friends had subjected her to sexual assault in an inebriated state.
Following her statement, the victim was immediately sent to a hospital for medical examination and treatment. Her parents subsequently lodged a complaint at the Maulivakkam police station, demanding strict action against the perpetrators.
Based on the complaint, the case has been transferred to the Porur All Women Police station, which is currently investigating the matter. Preliminary inquiries reveal that the survivor, who had discontinued her studies after failing to clear her 12th-grade examinations, had left her home. The accused allegedly took her to a room where they were staying and assaulted her while intoxicated.
Police said one suspect has been picked up have confirmed that further investigations are ongoing and appropriate legal action will be taken against the all accused.