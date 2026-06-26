Apple hikes MacBook, iPad prices by 20-42 pc

The new price list on Apple India's website shows that the company has increased the price of the MacBook Pro built on the M5 series chip by about 20 per cent.

The price of the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 Pro chip has been increased to Rs 2,99,900 apiece from the launch price of Rs 2,49,900 a unit.

There has been a sharp rise in the price of the iPad Air. The basic model in the 13-inch iPad Air has been increased by 41.22 per cent to Rs 1,19,900 apiece from Rs 84,900 a unit.

Counterpoint Research Co-founder and VP for Research, Neil Shah, said Apple's price hikes for the MacBook Neo, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Pro Wi-Fi follow the biggest change in the cost structure of the consumer and enterprise PC and tablet market, being shaped by the rising semiconductor chip pricing from memory to processors.