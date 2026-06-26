Bengaluru triple murder: Techie's live-in partner held in Puducherry days after her arrest

Kenneth was traced and detained in Puducherry, just days after Shwetha was arrested from the Union Territory.

According to police, Shwetha allegedly carried out the murders in connivance with her boyfriend, Kenneth, who had been absconding.

The incident occurred on Monday night at an apartment in Seegehalli under the limits of K R Puram Police Station, where Somasundar (52), his wife Muthulaxmi (48), and their younger daughter Supriya (19) were found stabbed to death, police said.