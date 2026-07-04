What are the top headlines of today, July 4, 2026 ?

1) Operative behind recce of Ram temple and RSS HQ, Hafiz Saeed's relative in designated terrorist list

A JeM operative who was involved in the reconnaissance of Ram temple and RSS headquarters, and LeT founder Hafiz Saeed's son-in-law were among 23 individuals based in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) who were designated terrorists by the home ministry on Saturday.

2) Former TN Minister Senthilbalaji summoned in alleged MLA poaching case

Chennai police on Saturday served summons to former minister V Senthilbalaji and his brother RV Ashok Kumar, directing them to appear for questioning on July 6 in connection with the alleged attempt to topple the ruling TVK government by poaching its MLAs.

3) Mumbai braces for heavy rains as IMD issues red alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert for Mumbai on Saturday, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall across the city and suburbs, with the possibility of extremely heavy showers and gusty winds reaching 60 kmph in isolated areas.

4) SC upholds Delhi HC order rejecting adulterous man's claim to right to privacy in divorce case

The Supreme Court has upheld the Delhi High Court ruling that a wife can seek assistance of the court to collect evidence such as call detail records (CDRs) and hotel booking details of her husband to substantiate her charge of adultery levelled against him.

5) 2020 Delhi riots: Court denies bail to student activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in larger-conspiracy case

A court here on Saturday dismissed the bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the larger-conspiracy case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

6) Venezuela FM visits Indian field hospital; expresses gratitude for earthquake relief work

Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil visited the Indian field hospital in Caracas and thanked New Delhi for its earthquake relief work.

7) Lionel Messi scores 20th World Cup goal, extends streak to 8 games and takes Golden Boot lead

Lionel Messi's goal-scoring streak lived on, and he made it look easy.

8) More than 40 injured as two MSRTC buses collide on narrow bridge in Jalna

More than 40 persons were injured after two Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses, including one with a sizable number of schoolchildren, collided on a narrow bridge in Jalna district on Saturday, a police official said.

9) Monsoon session of Parliament from Jul 20 to Aug 13

The Monsoon session of Parliament will be held from July 20 to August 13, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren said on Saturday.

10) Amid Lok Bhavan-State government standoff, Arlekar invites public to take grievances directly to Governor

In the latest flashpoint in the continuing stand-off between Lok Bhavan and the ruling TVK-led coalition government, Governor in-charge Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Saturday invited citizens to bring their grievances directly to Lok Bhavan, saying he would take up deserving issues with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to facilitate their resolution.

11) TMC's Chandrima Bhattacharya resigns as party's Bengal chief a month after appointment

In yet another setback for the Mamata Banerjee faction of the Trinamool Congress, the party's West Bengal state president Chandrima Bhattacharya stepped down from her position on Saturday, barely a month after she was entrusted with the crucial organisational responsibility in the aftermath of the party's assembly election debacle.

12) Ukrainian drones hit St Petersburg oil terminal in latest long-range attack on Russia

A Ukrainian drone attack struck an oil terminal in St Petersburg on Saturday, Russian officials said, as Kyiv presses on with bombardment of Russia's oil infrastructure.