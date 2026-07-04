Operative behind recce of Ram temple and RSS HQ, Hafiz Saeed's relative in designated terrorist list

Six of them are Indian nationals, now based in Pakistan or PoJK.

The move is aimed at hitting at the entrenched ecosystem of operatives spanning senior leaders, associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) founder Maulana Masood Azhar, as well as launching commanders, recruiters and financial coordinators associated primarily with JeM and LeT.

All 23 of them were designated as terrorist under fourth schedule of the the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for involvement in infiltration, recruitment, logistics, financing and operational planning to target India.