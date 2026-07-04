TMC's Chandrima Bhattacharya resigns as party's Bengal chief a month after appointment

"I was deeply hurt when she (Mamata Banerjee) called me to say that I have handed over the party office to them (the rebels), although I do not know how I did that. It is evident that my loyalty and trustworthiness were shaken from their roots. This had never happened in the past. Once those fundamental binding forces are gone, there is no reason for me to stay in the party or return to it," Bhattacharya told reporters.

Asked whether she would join the rebel camp, Bhattacharya said, "There's more to life than this. I am yet to decide the course I will chart".

Bhattacharya, however, refused to comment on the deepening factional fights within the party and which side she supported on grounds that "the matters are sub judice either before the Election Commission or before the court".

Minutes later, Bhattacharya was seen sitting in a meeting with the rebel camp leaders at the chamber of Ritabrata Banerjee, the Leader of Opposition, in the state legislative assembly. Bhattacharya was welcomed at the assembly gate by the deputy leader of opposition and a prominent member of the rebel camp, Sandipan Saha.