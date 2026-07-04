Lionel Messi scores 20th World Cup goal, extends streak to 8 games, takes Golden Boot lead

“For me, it represents a lot to be friends with him,” said Rodrigo De Paul, Messi's teammate with both Argentina and Inter Miami. “For me, friendship is one of the most important things that we all have and I consider myself fortunate to be there, to share these moments with him.” Messi had the game's first good chance Friday, his all-world left foot sending a shot skidding across the goal mouth but outside of the right post in the 15th minute. After getting taken down, he had a 25-yard free kick three minutes later that was easily gobbled up by Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha.