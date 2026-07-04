Lionel Messi scores 20th World Cup goal, extends streak to 8 games, takes Golden Boot lead

MIAMI GARDENS: Lionel Messi has scored again, making Friday's contest against Cape Verde the record-extending eighth consecutive World Cup match in which Argentina's captain has delivered at least one goal.
Messi's goal in the 29th minute against Cape Verde was the 20th of his World Cup career, extending his record and moving him two goals ahead of France's Kylian Mbappe on the all-time list.
Messi has seven goals in this year's tournament — one more than Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot as the top scorer of this World Cup — and has scored 12 times in his last eight World Cup matches.
“For me, it represents a lot to be friends with him,” said Rodrigo De Paul, Messi's teammate with both Argentina and Inter Miami. “For me, friendship is one of the most important things that we all have and I consider myself fortunate to be there, to share these moments with him.” Messi had the game's first good chance Friday, his all-world left foot sending a shot skidding across the goal mouth but outside of the right post in the 15th minute. After getting taken down, he had a 25-yard free kick three minutes later that was easily gobbled up by Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha.
But the momentum was shifting, and before long, Messi broke through for a 1-0 lead. He timed his run perfectly on a ball played into the box to stay onside, controlled the pass and then lifted a shot over Vozinha's left shoulder from close range.
Messi and Mbappe are far from being the only contenders in the Golden Boot race: Norway's Erling Haaland and England's Harry Kane each have five goals entering Friday, while four players — France's Ousmane Dembele, Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal, Brazil's Vinicius Junior and Senegal's Ismaila Sarr — have four. Sarr is out of the running since Senegal has been eliminated.
Norway, England and France have all clinched spots in the Round of 16; Argentina and Messi, the Inter Miami star who is widely considered the greatest player ever, would join them in that round with a win over Cape Verde.
Messi has never won the Golden Boot. He finished second with seven goals at the 2022 World Cup, one behind Mbappe, and tied for third with four goals at the 2014 World Cup.
If there's a tie atop the goal list when the tournament ends, FIFA will use assists as the first tiebreaker and fewest minutes played as the second tiebreaker. Entering Friday, that meant Mbappe would have the edge over Messi based on his 2-0 lead in assists.