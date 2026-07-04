Former TN Minister Senthilbalaji summoned in alleged MLA poaching case

CHENNAI: Chennai police on Saturday served summons to former minister V Senthilbalaji and his brother RV Ashok Kumar, directing them to appear for questioning on July 6 in connection with the alleged attempt to topple the ruling TVK government by poaching its MLAs.
The summons was served at Senthibalaji's ancestral house in Rameswarapatti in Karur district and received by his father, according to Daily Thanthi.
The inquiry follows a complaint filed by Uthangarai TVK MLA N Elaiyaraja, who alleged that he was offered Rs 35 crore to switch sides as part of a bid to bring down the State government.
Based on the complaint, Chennai police arrested eight persons, including IPDS election survey firm founder Thirunavukkarasu, along with Thiagarajan, Naresh, Ramesh, Karthi, Selvan, AIADMK functionary Srinivasan, and Rajesh.
During interrogation, the arrested persons allegedly told investigators that a conspiracy had been hatched to spend around Rs 180 crore to lure TVK MLAs and destabilise the government. Police are continuing their investigation into the case.
Meanwhile, after the city police alleged that the accused named Senthilbalaji and his brother Ashok Kumar, the latter moved an anticipatory bail petition claiming that he was falsely implicated merely on the basis of an alleged statement by the caller, without any independent material or specific overt act linking him to the offence.