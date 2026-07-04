Former TN Minister Senthilbalaji summoned in alleged MLA poaching case

Complaint alleges Rs 35-crore offer

The inquiry follows a complaint filed by Uthangarai TVK MLA N Elaiyaraja, who alleged that he was offered Rs 35 crore to switch sides as part of a bid to bring down the State government.

Based on the complaint, Chennai police arrested eight persons, including IPDS election survey firm founder Thirunavukkarasu, along with Thiagarajan, Naresh, Ramesh, Karthi, Selvan, AIADMK functionary Srinivasan, and Rajesh.

