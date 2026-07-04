Amid Lok Bhavan-State government standoff, Arlekar invites public to take grievances directly to Governor

CHENNAI: In the latest flashpoint in the continuing stand-off between Lok Bhavan and the ruling TVK-led coalition government, Governor in-charge Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Saturday invited citizens to bring their grievances directly to Lok Bhavan, saying he would take up deserving issues with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to facilitate their resolution.
The remarks assume significance as they come days after Arlekar’s review meeting with government officials in Madurai triggered a political storm, with the ruling TVK and the opposition DMK accusing the Governor of exceeding his constitutional brief and attempting to run a ‘parallel administration’, a charge Lok Bhavan has not publicly responded to.
Speaking after releasing the English translation of Pilgrim of Samarasata: A Biographical Work on the Inspiring Life and Mission of Padma Shri Bhiku Idate, authored by Desh Pandey, at Bharathiar Mandapam in Lok Bhavan, Arlekar said constitutional authorities must work in coordination to address public concerns.
“If people have any grievance, they can approach Lok Bhavan. If there are expectations from the Governor or the government, let us know. We will work together. Wherever necessary, I will speak to the Chief Minister to ensure that people’s concerns are addressed,” he said.
Recalling his long association with Bhiku Idate, Arlekar described the Padma Shri awardee as a lifelong champion of social harmony and tribal welfare. He said Idate had consistently fought against historical injustices suffered by tribal communities and had raised their concerns before Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Governor also said the erosion of social harmony remained one of the country’s foremost challenges, alleging that the British colonial administration had institutionalised caste divisions for political advantage and had unjustly branded several tribal communities as criminals. Many members of such communities had sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle without receiving due recognition, he added.