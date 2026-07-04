Amid Lok Bhavan-State government standoff, Arlekar invites public to take grievances directly to Governor

The remarks assume significance as they come days after Arlekar’s review meeting with government officials in Madurai triggered a political storm, with the ruling TVK and the opposition DMK accusing the Governor of exceeding his constitutional brief and attempting to run a ‘parallel administration’, a charge Lok Bhavan has not publicly responded to.

Speaking after releasing the English translation of Pilgrim of Samarasata: A Biographical Work on the Inspiring Life and Mission of Padma Shri Bhiku Idate, authored by Desh Pandey, at Bharathiar Mandapam in Lok Bhavan, Arlekar said constitutional authorities must work in coordination to address public concerns.