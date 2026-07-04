Venezuela FM visits Indian field hospital; expresses gratitude for earthquake relief work

The field hospital, set up by the Indian Army at the International La Rinconada Racetrack, provides comprehensive care to those affected by the devastating earthquakes that took place in Venezuela last month, which killed more than 1,700 people.

"On behalf of the Bolivarian (Venezuelan) Government and the people of Venezuela, we express our most sincere gratitude to the Government and the people of India, especially to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for extending a helping hand to those who have suffered as a result of this calamity," Gil said on Saturday in a post on X.

Indian Ambassador PK Ashok Babu accompanied the Foreign Minister during the visit.