2020 Delhi riots: Court denies bail to student activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in larger-conspiracy case

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai denied the relief to both the accused after hearing arguments on bail from both the sides.

Khalid and Imam moved the bail pleas contending that their continued incarceration without the commencement of the trial violates their fundamental right to liberty.

Khalid's plea also argued that even as his earlier application was rejected by the Supreme Court, subsequent judicial developments constituted a "change in circumstances". He referred to the court's remarks in May in another case, asserting that "bail is the rule" even under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).