SC upholds Delhi HC order rejecting adulterous man's claim to right to privacy in divorce case

"They can therefore be no gainsaying that direct evidence of adultery can rarely be available. I am therefore of the considered opinion that the respondent (wife) has not only been able to make out a prima facie case against the petitioner (husband) but also that the information which she is seeking would definitely be relevant for proving the charge of adultery which she has levelled against her husband," the high court had said.

It said payment and reservation details along with the ID proof of the occupants of the room will help in figuring out whether the man was staying with a woman other than his wife.

"Similarly, the call details will surely be indicative of the fact as to whether the conversations of the petitioner with the lady were of such duration and frequency as is not expected between colleagues. The respondent is seeking to prove the charge of adultery against the petitioner and therefore, it cannot be said that this information would not be relevant," the high court said.

It said the man who is claiming right to privacy continues to be in a legally valid marital relationship with his wife, while having a grown-up daughter out of wedlock.