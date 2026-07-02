What are the top headlines of today, July 2, 2026 ?

1) Rs 35 crore bribe to TVK MLA: Chennai cops arrest four more, hunt for Senthilbalaji

After arresting four more people in connection with the alleged Rs 35-crore bid to lure a TVK MLA, the Greater Chennai Police are now hunting for influential DMK leader and MLA V Senthilbalaji and his brother V Ashok Kumar, who allegedly plotted the elaborate scheme to destabilise the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led government.

2) Mass exodus continues from AIADMK, 3 ex-ministers, cadres join TVK

Three former AIADMK ministers, Dr C Vijayabaskar, MR Vijayabhaskar and MSM Anandan along with their supporters, joined the ruling TVK in the presence of its general secretary 'Bussy' N Anand at Mamallapuram, about 57 km from here, on Thursday, evoking a "washing machine" jibe from the DMK.

3) Eight labourers mostly from Bihar killed as rock collapses at stone quarry in Bengaluru

Eight workers mostly from Bihar were killed after a massive granite rock collapsed at a stone quarry in Bengaluru South Taluk on Thursday, police said.

4) A major Russian attack kills 17 in Kyiv as Ukraine keeps striking Moscow's oil sector

Russia hammered Kyiv in a major drone and missile attack overnight into Thursday morning, killing at least 17 civilians and injuring scores more in what Moscow described as retaliation for Ukrainian strikes on oil facilities that have caused fuel shortages and put pressure on President Vladimir Putin.

5) ‘Positive progress’ made in US-Iran talks in Doha: Pakistan

Pakistan on Thursday said its mediators, along with Qatar, concluded separate meetings with the US and Iranian negotiators in Doha and reported “positive progress” on various aspects of the MoU, with the two sides agreeing to further discussions.

6) Board exams may get 50 pc weightage in admissions based on NEET, JEE

Board exams may have 50 per cent weightage in crucial admissions presently based on scores of entrance exams like NEET and JEE, according to sources.

7) TN power utility doubles shift allowance for retired staff to ensure uninterrupted supply

The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) has doubled the shift remuneration for retired technical personnel deployed in 33/11 kV and 110 kV substations to Rs 1,000 per shift, in a move aimed at ensuring uninterrupted power supply and reducing restoration time during breakdowns.

8) Orans missing from Indian seafarer's body brought from Venezuela, alleges family; seeks probe

The family of a 33-year-old Indian seafarer, whose body was repatriated from Venezuela after he died while serving on a merchant vessel, has sought a high-level investigation after a post-mortem examination in Uttar Pradesh allegedly found several internal organs missing.

9) 11-year-old boy driving pickup truck crashes into group of Thai monks, killing 8

An 11-year-old boy crashed a pickup truck into a group of monks on a pilgrimage walk in northeastern Thailand on Thursday, killing eight, officials said.

10) CJP protest day 13: Wangchuk's sugar drops to 60; Dipke launches 'chai pe charcha with cockroaches'

Activist Sonam Wangchuk's blood sugar level dropped to 60, and his blood pressure remained low on the fifth day of his hunger strike at Delhi Jantar Mantar on Thursday, while Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke announced a "Chai Pe Charcha with Cockroaches" initiative to gather feedback from protesters on expanding the ongoing agitation, which entered its thirteenth day.

11) Skyroot announces launch window for Vikram-1, India’s first privately developed orbital-class rocket

Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace on Thursday announced that a launch window between July 12 and August 4 for the maiden test flight of its Vikram-1 launch vehicle -- the nation's first privately developed orbital-class rocket.

12) Praggnanandhaa joint second after opening day of Grand Chess Tour Croatia

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa began his campaign in the Zagreb leg of the Grand Chess Tour with a victory over top seed Vincent Keymer of Germany before drawing his next two games to finish the opening day of the rapid section in joint second place.

13) India, Japan unveil economic partnership framework, defence pact after Modi-Takaichi talks

India and Japan on Thursday unveiled a raft of landmark initiatives including an economic partnership framework and defence pact to co-develop military hardware following summit talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi.