Organs missing from Indian seafarer's body brought from Venezuela, alleges family; seeks probe

The next morning, they were told that his chances of survival were only five per cent, and later the same day, they were informed of his death.

The company attributed the death to injuries suffered in the fall and assured the family that the body would be sent to India within a week. However, the body reached Deoria about a month later in June, they said.

Family members said doctors who initially examined the body informed them that a post-mortem had already been conducted and a fresh autopsy could not be performed without the competent authority's approval.

A second post-mortem was carried out two days ago on the orders of the district magistrate.

Chief Medical Superintendent, Deoria Medical College, Dr HK Mishra said that according to the post-mortem report, several major internal organs, including the brain, heart, both lungs, liver, both kidneys, spleen, pancreas, stomach and intestines, were missing. The report also noted that the thyroid, hyoid bone, larynx and trachea were missing.

The report further recorded a stitched incision extending about 60 cm from the neck to the pubic region and another stitched incision of about 20 cm across the back of the head. It said the exact cause of death could not be ascertained due to the absence of internal organs.

Rakesh Chauhan's father, Ramdev Chauhan, alleged that the family was kept in the dark about the circumstances surrounding his son's death. He claimed that no post-mortem report or official documents relating to the examination conducted abroad had been provided to them.