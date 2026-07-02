Former AIADMK ministers to join TVK

Speaking to reporters ahead of merging his group with the TVK, Dr C Vijayabaskar, said the collective decision was not made in haste but decided after a series of consultations with his supporters, district office bearers, and the people of his Viralimalai assembly constituency, unanimously desiring for a political change.

The former health minister attributed his departure to the "wrong decisions" made by the present AIADMK leadership.

Former transport minister MR Vijayabhaskar is also set to officially join the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam along with his supporters from Karur.

Hundreds of their supporters from Pudukkottai district and Karur have arrived in buses and other vehicles to participate in the event.