Former AIADMK ministers to join TVK

CHENNAI: Former AIADMK ministers Dr C Vijayabaskar, MR Vijayabhaskar, and MSM Anandan along with their supporters will join the ruling TVK at an event in Mamallapuram, about 57 km from here, on Thursday.
Speaking to reporters ahead of merging his group with the TVK, Dr C Vijayabaskar, said the collective decision was not made in haste but decided after a series of consultations with his supporters, district office bearers, and the people of his Viralimalai assembly constituency, unanimously desiring for a political change.
The former health minister attributed his departure to the "wrong decisions" made by the present AIADMK leadership.
Former transport minister MR Vijayabhaskar is also set to officially join the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam along with his supporters from Karur.
Hundreds of their supporters from Pudukkottai district and Karur have arrived in buses and other vehicles to participate in the event.
Former minister Anandan, who quit the AIADMK after serving the party for 45 years to join the TVK, expressed deep dissatisfaction with the current AIADMK leadership.
He flayed party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, saying the party under him has become a "self-centered" organisation that ignored the concerns and hard work of its loyal cadres.
Speaking to reporters, he said he saw the future of Tamil Nadu politics in the TVK and expressed confidence in Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's leadership and the party's potential to provide effective governance for the next five years.
Also, Anandan dismissed allegations of "horse-trading" and asserted that he and others were joining the party on their own volition due to their belief in the movement, rather than out of any external pressure or corrupt influence.
Along with them, Valarmathi from Tiruchirappalli, district secretaries - P K Vairamuthu, Ilambai Tamilselvan, Orathanadu Sekar, and Trichy Srinivasan, will join the TVK.