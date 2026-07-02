Rs 35 crore bribe to TVK MLA: Chennai cops arrest four more, hunt for Senthilbalaji

Rs 35 crore offered to TVK MLA

The matter came to light after N Ilayaraja, the TVK legislator from Uthangarai in Krishnagiri, approached the Chennai city police Commissioner on Monday (June 29) stating that he was approached by a man, identified as Thirunavukkarasu, with the offer to pay him Rs 35 crore to vote against Speaker Prabhakar.

When he refused and warned Thirunavukkarasu not to contact him again, the latter allegedly threatened him saying him and his family would face consequences if he dared to disclose the conversation to anyone.

Based on the complaint, the Triplicane police registered a case and arrested Thirunavukkarasu of Arumbakkam. Two others who allegedly worked behind the scenes, Naresh of Tiruchy and Thiagarajan of Medavakkam, were also arrested.