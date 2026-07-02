Vikram-1, India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket, to be launched between July 12 and August 4

The final date of the lift-off will be subject to the completion of assembly and testing operations at the launch site in the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, and weather, safety, and range clearance.

"We want to understand how the vehicle performs from lift-off through every phase of ascent. This data cannot be fully replicated through ground testing," Pawan Kumar Chandana, co-founder and CEO of Skyroot Aerospace, in a statement said.

"It will help us validate our designs and inform subsequent vehicle development as we build a reliable, high-cadence commercial launch programme," he added.