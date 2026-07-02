India, Japan unveil transformative initiatives to boost ties

The major outcomes from the meeting included a declaration on economic security, a joint statement for cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence and a document to bolster engagement in the energy supply chain.

The two prime ministers carried out a comprehensive review of India-Japan ties in areas of trade and investment, economic security, energy, emerging technologies, defence and people-to-people exchanges.

"The economies of India and Japan are complementary. From cultural values to modern technology, there is similarity in our thinking and approach as well," Modi said in his media statement.

"And above all, the foundation of our relations rests on unbreakable mutual trust," he said, reflecting the growing congruence in ties between the two countries.