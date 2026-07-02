TN power utility doubles shift allowance for retired staff to ensure uninterrupted supply

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) has doubled the shift remuneration for retired technical personnel deployed in 33/11 kV and 110 kV substations to Rs 1,000 per shift, in a move aimed at ensuring uninterrupted power supply and reducing restoration time during breakdowns.
The revised remuneration, approved through proceedings issued on June 30, replaces the earlier rates of Rs 500 per shift for retired personnel engaged in 33/11 kV substations and Rs 750 per shift for those posted in 110 kV substations. The payment will be capped at 30 shifts a month, allowing a maximum monthly remuneration of Rs 30,000.
The order applies to retired Junior Engineers (Electrical I and II Grade), Special Grade Foremen, Foremen Grade I and Line Inspectors engaged for shift duties under TNPDCL and TANTRANSCO. The corporation said the decision was taken following representations seeking a uniform remuneration structure, as retired personnel working in EBS sub-centres had already been receiving Rs 1,000 per shift.
TNPDCL noted that retired personnel were initially engaged to fill up to 50% of vacant operational posts in substations on an interim basis until regular recruitment or promotions are completed. The arrangement was introduced to ensure uninterrupted operation of substations despite manpower shortages.
Under the revised guidelines, superintending engineers have been directed to engage retired personnel only against up to 50% of vacant posts and ensure that no substation is operated exclusively by retired employees. The utility has also instructed field officers to obtain willingness from retired employees of TNPDCL, TANTRANSCO, TNGECL and TNPGCL before assigning them shift duties
The order makes it mandatory for retired personnel to comply with all operating and safety instructions, maintain registers and logbooks, and continue on duty if a reliever fails to report so that shift operations are not disrupted. They will also be required to operate equipment responsibly and will not be entitled to claim compensation for any malfunction or operational incident during their period of engagement.
Monthly payment bills, along with attendance certificates, will be forwarded by the respective superintending engineers to the chief engineers for disbursement of remuneration. TNPDCL has also reserved the right to withdraw the arrangement at any time without assigning reasons.