TN power utility doubles shift allowance for retired staff to ensure uninterrupted supply

The revised remuneration, approved through proceedings issued on June 30, replaces the earlier rates of Rs 500 per shift for retired personnel engaged in 33/11 kV substations and Rs 750 per shift for those posted in 110 kV substations. The payment will be capped at 30 shifts a month, allowing a maximum monthly remuneration of Rs 30,000.

The order applies to retired Junior Engineers (Electrical I and II Grade), Special Grade Foremen, Foremen Grade I and Line Inspectors engaged for shift duties under TNPDCL and TANTRANSCO. The corporation said the decision was taken following representations seeking a uniform remuneration structure, as retired personnel working in EBS sub-centres had already been receiving Rs 1,000 per shift.