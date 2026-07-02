Board exams may get 50 pc weightage in admissions based on NEET, JEE

The possibility is being contemplated with an idea of reducing the high-stakes nature of any exam, be it entrance tests for medical and engineering admissions or board exams.

The move comes after a series of anomalies in the examination system, including evaluation errors and paper leaks, have kick-started a debate on the credibility of the system.

"The changes being contemplated are 50 per cent weightage for board marks in admission/ merit, closer alignment of entrance tests with school syllabi to reduce dependence on coaching centres, multiple attempts and a gradual shift towards adaptive on-demand computer-based tests," a source said.