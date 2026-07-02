CJP protest day 13: Wangchuk's sugar drops to 60; Dipke launches 'chai pe charcha with cockroaches'

Sharing Wangchuk's health update on X, Dipke said Wangchuk's condition was worsening and warned that the government would be responsible if anything happened to him.

"Sonam Wangchuk's health is continuously deteriorating. His sugar level has dropped to 60 and blood pressure is also very low. If anything happens to Sonam sir, the government will be responsible for it," Dipke said in a post on X.