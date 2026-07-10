What are the top headlines of today, July 10, 2026 ?

1) Madras HC restrains EC from notifying bypolls in five TN constituencies

The Madras High Court on Friday (July 10) stayed the Election Commission of India's move to notify bypolls to five vacant Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu until July 31, citing pending election petitions challenging the victories of the resigned MLAs.

2) TN CM slams DMK for bid to seek political gain over Karur stampede, faults police

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday slammed the DMK for attempting to gain "political mileage" from the tragic stampede here last year and restraining him from visiting the district.

3) 'One nation, one election' mechanism may be ready for rollout by 2029: Joint panel chief

The joint committee of Parliament examining the bills on simultaneous elections is working to create a mechanism that could make the 'One Nation, One Election' reform fully operational by the 2029 general elections, its chairperson said on Friday.

4) TN launches urgent hospital overhaul after CMO flags gaps in infrastructure, staffing

The Tamil Nadu government has initiated an extensive exercise to rectify deficiencies in government hospitals after the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) flagged shortcomings in infrastructure, manpower, sanitation and patient amenities across the State.

5) Madras HC says govt jobs for Karur victims are subject to judicial review

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday allowed the Tamil Nadu government to issue 32 appointment orders to the families of the Karur TVK party roadshow stampede victims, but held that the appointments would be temporary and subject to judicial review.

6) Singappen Special Task Force to get Chennai HQ; 120 offenders booked in first month

The Singappen Special Task Force, constituted to ensure the safety of women and children, will soon get its headquarters in Ashok Nagar, Chennai, as the specialised wing completes one month of operations.

7) Ex-Canara Bank manager, 9 employees dismissed for Rs 14-cr SHG loan fraud in TN's Theni

A former Canara Bank branch manager and nine other employees have been dismissed from service following the detection of an alleged Rs 14-crore financial fraud involving fabricated women's self-help group (SHG) loan accounts in the district, police said.

8) EU demands Facebook, Instagram dismantle design features it calls addictive for users

The Europe Union accused Meta on Friday of breaching its social media law by designing Facebook and Instagram to get users hooked, and demanded it disable "key addictive features" like infinite scrolling.

9) NCW forms expert panel to review regulatory framework governing IVF clinics

The National Commission for Women (NCW) said it has constituted a high-level expert committee to review the regulatory framework governing IVF clinics, assisted reproductive technology centres and gamete banks amid concerns over irregularities in the rapidly expanding fertility sector.

10) Five more held for mob violence after Bengal girl's rape, murder; total 35 arrested

Five people were arrested for their alleged involvement in mob violence and an attack on police personnel following the alleged rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in West Bengal, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 35, an officer said on Friday.

11) One of Spain's deadliest wildfires has killed at least 12 people, with 23 others missing

A wildfire killed 12 people in Almeria in southern Spain as soaring temperatures gripped much of the country, Spanish authorities said Friday.

12) Mysterious airstrikes target Iran after US attacks, raising questions of who launched them

A series of mysterious, unclaimed airstrikes that hit Iran after the US said it finished its attacks have again raised questions of who else may be targeting the Islamic Republic.