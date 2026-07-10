Singappen Special Task Force to get Chennai HQ; 120 offenders booked in first month

The force, announced by Chief Minister Vijay on the day he assumed office, was one of the first initiatives cleared by the government. The wing, headed by IG Bhavaneeswari, was formally inaugurated by the Chief Minister on June 9.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, in its first month of operations, the force has registered significant outcomes across the State. Police have initiated legal action against 120 persons involved in crimes against women, rescued 36 missing children and reunited them with their families, and prevented 16 child marriages through timely intervention.