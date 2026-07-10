Singappen Special Task Force to get Chennai HQ; 120 offenders booked in first month

CHENNAI: The Singappen Special Task Force, constituted to ensure the safety of women and children, will soon get its headquarters in Ashok Nagar, Chennai, as the specialised wing completes one month of operations.
The force, announced by Chief Minister Vijay on the day he assumed office, was one of the first initiatives cleared by the government. The wing, headed by IG Bhavaneeswari, was formally inaugurated by the Chief Minister on June 9.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, in its first month of operations, the force has registered significant outcomes across the State. Police have initiated legal action against 120 persons involved in crimes against women, rescued 36 missing children and reunited them with their families, and prevented 16 child marriages through timely intervention.
A dedicated control centre has also been established for the Singappen force to coordinate operations across Tamil Nadu. The emergency helpline 1091, introduced for women and child safety, has been receiving more than 1,500 calls daily, reflecting increased public outreach and utilisation of the service.
As part of the expansion plan, the headquarters of the Singappen Special Task Force will be set up at Ashok Nagar in Chennai. Sources said the government is also planning to recruit 2,545 personnel to strengthen the 70 Singappen units functioning across the State, further enhancing the force's capacity to respond to crimes against women and children.