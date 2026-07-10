Madras HC says govt jobs for Karur victims are subject to judicial review

The bench also suo motu impleaded the Member Secretary of the Public Service Commission and directed him to file a report on the guidelines for compassionate appointments and whether they were followed in the present case.

The petition filed by Theeran Thirumurugan, a lawyer from Madurai, challenging the decision of the newly formed government, headed by CM Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party, to provide government jobs to the families of 41 persons who lost their lives in the Karur stampede tragedy in September last year.

The petitioner sought directions to the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary (Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department), Secretary (Home Department), Secretary (Revenue and Disaster Management Department), and the District Collector (Karur) to refrain from issuing or implementing any Government appointment order arising from the Karur stampede until the proceedings before the Supreme Court attain finality.

He further contended that the absence of a clear policy and the pendency of the Karur tragedy proceedings before the Supreme Court could lead to irreversible legal and administrative consequences if appointment orders are issued before the matter reaches finality.

During the hearing, the State counsel referred to a precedent where government jobs were provided to the families of those who died in the Thoothukudi police firing.

In response, the court said the two incidents cannot be treated alike, as the Thoothukudi incident involved alleged police excess by the State, whereas the Karur incident cannot be considered a case of police excess by the State.