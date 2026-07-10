TN launches urgent hospital overhaul after CMO flags gaps in infrastructure, staffing

Chennai hospitals under scrutiny

The report paints a worrying picture of several of Chennai's premier government hospitals, identifying manpower shortages, ageing infrastructure and inadequate patient facilities.

Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), one of the State's largest tertiary care centres, has been flagged for inadequate housekeeping, poor sanitation, shortage of MRI facilities, overcrowding in emergency services and insufficient security. The report also points to unregulated parking, malfunctioning CCTV cameras in parts of the campus, damaged infrastructure, lack of purified drinking water and allegations of bribery involving housekeeping and security staff.

Government Stanley Medical College Hospital has been cited for a shortage of doctors and nurses, delays in treatment, poor internal roads, drainage problems and allegations that staff seek money from patients to expedite movement for tests and admission to wards.

At Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, the report notes that only a handful of MRI scans can be conducted each day due to equipment shortages. The emergency department is reportedly staffed largely by junior doctors, while security, parking management and CCTV coverage require immediate improvement. Renovation of older buildings has also been recommended.

Government Royapettah Hospital has been criticised for non-functional X-ray equipment, broken ambulances, staff shortages, overcrowding, inadequate attendant facilities and allegations that some ward staff demand money for shifting patients and facilitating scans. The report also notes that attendants often sleep on hospital floors because of insufficient waiting facilities.

At Government Omandurar Multi Super Speciality Hospital, the review highlights an acute shortage of cardiologists, forcing patients to seek costly treatment in private hospitals.

The Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (Egmore Maternity Hospital) has been flagged for poor oversight of contract staff, allegations of bribery, unsafe hostel conditions and environmental issues caused by overgrown vegetation and abandoned structures.

The report also points to fire safety concerns and malfunctioning elevators at Egmore Children's Hospital, while Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for Women and Children has been asked to address unsafe hostel conditions and remove construction debris and abandoned vehicles from the campus.

Beyond individual institutions, the report recommends affordable food outlets inside hospital campuses, improved drinking water and toilet facilities, simplified medicine distribution, dedicated restrooms for attendants, and expansion of cancer treatment services in Chennai hospitals.