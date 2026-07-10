EU demands Facebook, Instagram dismantle design features it calls addictive for users

The EU's executive arm issued a fresh set of charges against Meta Platforms as part of its investigation under the 27-nation bloc's strict digital rule book known as the Digital Services Act. The sweeping set of regulations from Brussels requires tech platforms to protect internet users under threat of hefty fines.

The European Commission said Meta failed to properly assess the risks its design features pose to the physical and mental health of users, including minors. And while the company has tools and controls to help manage Facebook and Instagram use, it said they were easily overridden, dismissed, or technically challenging to use.

Meta "needs to implement design changes" to Instagram and Facebook, such as disabling "key addictive features" like autoplay of videos and infinite scroll so they're not turned on by default, the commission said in its preliminary findings.