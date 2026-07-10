TN CM slams DMK for bid to seek political gain over Karur stampede, faults police

In his first visit here since the 2025 stampede that killed 41 persons, Vijay faulted the police for not alerting him about the swelling crowd at the TVK venue on September 27 last, nor taking any steps to cancel the meeting as the crowd had become unmanageable to control.

"The police could have alerted us that the crowd was swelling and become unmanageable to control. The police have all the right to cancel the meeting. Without doing so, the police escorted us on the highway," Vijay said during his first visit here after taking up the reins as chief minister in May.

Vijay could not meet the affected 41 families in Karur last year but had those affected families were brought near Chennai and he personally consoled them.