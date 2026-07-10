Unclaimed airstrikes target Iran after US attacks, raising questions of who launched them

Unclaimed strikes came after US ended its attacks

The US military's Central Command said Thursday around 6:30 am local Iran time that it had concluded a round of strikes that saw some 90 targets hit. Shortly after that, Iranian news outlets and state media reported a series of airstrikes and explosions targeting the country's Bushehr and Sistan and Baluchestan provinces, the cities of Ahvaz and Chabahar and other areas.

A US defence official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss operational details of the American military campaign, said there had been no new US strikes since the last round ended Thursday morning.

Iran responded to the strikes Thursday by launching a wider volley of attacks across the Mideast, targeting Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait and Qatar. Missile alert sirens sounded in the four countries, sending people to seek shelter. One person was reportedly hurt in Kuwait as air defence systems targeted the incoming fire across the region.

The leader of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, travelled to Kuwait immediately after the Iranian attack for a meeting with the small, oil-rich nation's ruling emir. Gulf Arab countries also held calls with Qatar's foreign minister, who has been deeply involved along with Pakistan in mediating talks between Iran and the US over the interim deal now in place to halt the return of open warfare.

During the Iran war, there also were a series of unclaimed airstrikes. Officials later said both Saudi Arabia and the UAE launched airstrikes on Iran, after Tehran struck energy sites in their countries. Having a Gulf country again strike Iran likely could be an effort to deter Tehran from targeting the Gulf states again.

Israel, which under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has engaged in an intense campaign against Iran, has not attacked the Islamic Republic since June. In most cases, Israel immediately claims its attacks on Iran.

Israel's government said Netanyahu spoke with US President Donald Trump on Thursday night, with Trump updating Netanyahu “on American moves in the Gulf.”

Israel Katz, Israel's defence minister, also renewed threats that his nation stood ready to confront Iran if needed.

The Israeli military “is on alert and ready to renew the campaign, to reestablish aerial superiority, and to carry out a blue-white (Israeli) strike in Iran to remove threats, even for a third time,” Katz told a military ceremony. "If we will have to return, we will return with even greater force.”