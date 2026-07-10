'One nation, one election' mechanism may be ready for rollout by 2029: Joint panel chief

He said that an economic study submitted to the Kovind committee estimated that holding elections separately across the country results in an economic loss of nearly Rs 7 lakh crore, while synchronised elections could generate equivalent gains for the national economy.

"Elections are now not confined to one state. If elections are held anywhere in the country, they have an impact on other states because the economy is interconnected," Chaudhary said.

Using Goa as an example, he said that elections in any major state affect tourist arrivals in Goa, while elections in the coastal state itself impact its tourism industry.

"The economy today is globalised. An adverse impact in one state affects other states as well. Frequent elections have economic consequences beyond state boundaries," he said.

The BJP MP also argued that repeated elections disrupt governance and adversely affect education, as teachers are routinely deployed for election-related duties, including preparation of electoral rolls, training and polling work.

"As a result, teaching in government schools suffers. The worst affected are children from economically weaker sections who depend on government schools. This is a serious concern if the situation continues over the coming decades," he said.