NCW forms expert panel to review regulatory framework governing IVF clinics

"The emergence of medical tourism in the fertility sector has also raised concerns about the possible circumvention of India's legal safeguards, including those aimed at preventing sex selection," it said.

According to the commission, the absence of uniform treatment protocols across states has highlighted the need for stronger oversight to protect women from unnecessary procedures, inconsistent standards of care and financial exploitation.

The committee will review the implementation of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, the surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, and the relevant Amendment Rules notified in 2026, the commission said.

"It will examine existing safeguards relating to consent, privacy and biological traceability, identify regulatory and procedural gaps that may enable exploitation or fraudulent practices and recommend reforms to strengthen institutional accountability," it added.

The panel will also propose standard operating procedures (SOPs) and best practices for ART centres and IVF clinics to promote ethical treatment practices, standardised clinical protocols and greater transparency across the sector.

"The recommendations of the committee are expected to guide future legal, policy and administrative reforms aimed at strengthening governance of the ART ecosystem while ensuring that women seeking fertility treatment are protected by robust safeguards at every stage of the process," the statement said.