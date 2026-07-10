NCW forms expert panel to review regulatory framework governing IVF clinics

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) said it has constituted a high-level expert committee to review the regulatory framework governing IVF clinics, assisted reproductive technology centres and gamete banks amid concerns over irregularities in the rapidly expanding fertility sector.
The committee will be chaired by Delhi High Court's retired judge Asha Menon, and comprises experts from the judiciary, medicine, forensic science, law enforcement, gynaecology, public policy and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, according to an NCW statement released on Thursday.
"Amid growing concerns over irregularities in the rapidly expanding Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) sector, the NCW has constituted a high-level expert committee to undertake a comprehensive review of the regulatory framework and concerned laws governing IVF clinics, ART centres and gamete banks, with a focus on protecting the reproductive rights, dignity and safety of women," the statement said.
The NCW said that while registration under the National ART and Surrogacy Registry is mandatory for all ART clinics and gamete banks, "regulatory compliance alone has not been sufficient to prevent unethical practices".
"The emergence of medical tourism in the fertility sector has also raised concerns about the possible circumvention of India's legal safeguards, including those aimed at preventing sex selection," it said.
According to the commission, the absence of uniform treatment protocols across states has highlighted the need for stronger oversight to protect women from unnecessary procedures, inconsistent standards of care and financial exploitation.
The committee will review the implementation of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, the surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, and the relevant Amendment Rules notified in 2026, the commission said.
"It will examine existing safeguards relating to consent, privacy and biological traceability, identify regulatory and procedural gaps that may enable exploitation or fraudulent practices and recommend reforms to strengthen institutional accountability," it added.
The panel will also propose standard operating procedures (SOPs) and best practices for ART centres and IVF clinics to promote ethical treatment practices, standardised clinical protocols and greater transparency across the sector.
"The recommendations of the committee are expected to guide future legal, policy and administrative reforms aimed at strengthening governance of the ART ecosystem while ensuring that women seeking fertility treatment are protected by robust safeguards at every stage of the process," the statement said.
The NCW reiterated that "reproductive healthcare must be guided by the principles of dignity, informed choice, transparency and accountability" and that every woman accessing assisted reproductive services must be assured of safety, ethical treatment and protection of her rights.
The panel includes former IPS officer Sundari Nanda, former NCW member Archana Majumdar, NCW Advisory Committee member Dr Shipra Dhar and senior advocate Mahalakshmi Pavani.
Other members include Dr Sarvesh Tandon of Safdarjung Hospital, AIIMS gynaecologist Dr Neeta Singh, social worker Dr Nayana Sahasrabuddhe, Dr Rajnikant Contractor of the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India, a nominee of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's ART Division and NCW senior coordinator Kanchan Khattar.