What are the top headlines of today, July 1, 2026 ?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (July 1, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. Three held for Rs 35 crore bribe bid to TVK MLA; Senthilbalaji under scanner
Three persons, including a man claiming to represent a political strategy firm, have been arrested for allegedly attempting to bribe a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA to vote against the Assembly Speaker and allegedly threatening him after he refused the offer.
2. Puducherry fake medicine racket: CBI arrests IPS officer for collecting bribe from accused
In a major twist in the investigation into the Rs 5,000 crore fake medicine manufacturing racket, the CBI team inquiring the case arrested a 2012-batch Haryana cadre IPS officer who allegedly demanded a whopping Rs 3 crore bribe to help a Puducherry based businessman escape from the case using his influence over agency officials.
Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) and commercial LPG prices were cut on Wednesday as easing tensions in West Asia pulled down international oil prices, while private fuel retailer Nayara Energy lowered petrol and diesel prices, becoming the first retailer in more than two years to reduce pump rates.
4. Rajasthan: 8 killed, 24 injured as bus catches fire after ramming truck in Dausa
Eight people were killed and 24 injured after a bus rammed into a truck and caught fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa district early Wednesday, police said.
5. Ship ran aground in Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state TV reports
A ship ran aground in the Strait of Hormuz after not running Iran's approved route through the water, Iranian state television reported Wednesday. The report identified the affected vessel as a foreign container ship, but offered no other immediate details.
6. Sena (UBT) MLC Ahir elected Maharashtra legislative council's deputy chairman as Mahayuti candidate
7. Non-supply of chargesheet copy to accused can't be ground for default bail: SC
The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that the non-supply of a copy of the chargesheet to an accused cannot be a ground for a default bail.
8. Fire breaks out in Belgian apartment block, killing several people
Several people have been killed and many hurt in a fire in an apartment block in the Belgian city of Antwerp, police said Wednesday.
9. TNEA 2026: Engineering counselling to begin July 13; Dharmapuri student tops rank list
The Tamil Nadu Higher Education Department has announced that engineering counselling for the 2026-27 academic year will begin on July 13, with general counselling scheduled to commence on July 20.
10. Tamil Nadu govt moves SC against Madras HC order banning cow slaughter
The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court against Madras High Court order imposing a blanket ban on the slaughter of cows and calves in the state.