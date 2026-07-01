Puducherry fake medicine racket: CBI arrests IPS officer for collecting bribe from accused

NEW DELHI/CHENNAI: In a major twist in the investigation into the Rs 5,000 crore fake medicine manufacturing racket, the CBI team inquiring the case arrested a 2012-batch Haryana cadre IPS officer who allegedly demanded a whopping Rs 3 crore bribe to help a Puducherry based businessman escape from the case using his influence over agency officials.

The officer, Deepak Gahlawat, who was posted as a regional director in the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) at the time of the alleged offence, is accused of assuring N Raja alias Valliappan, a businessman from Puducherry, a favourable outcome in the CBI investigation into the fake medicine racket.

The CBI said searches were conducted at multiple premises linked to the IPS officer, leading to the seizure of digital devices, hard disks and documents. During their probe, the agency recovered about Rs 25 lakh as trap money and seized Rs 90 lakh in cash along with incriminating documents. Further investigation is under way.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Wednesday sent the officer to one-day CBI custody after his arrest. The CBI had sought his five-day custody.