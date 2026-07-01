ATF, commercial LPG prices cut as softer oil eases costs; Nayara lowers petrol, diesel rates

ATF prices were reduced by about Rs 5 per litre, bringing the price in Delhi to around Rs 110 per litre, industry sources said. The reduction is the first since the recent spike triggered by the West Asia conflict.

Oil marketing companies also cut the price of commercial LPG by Rs 183.50 per 19-kg cylinder, the first reduction this year.

Commercial LPG will now cost Rs 2,930 per cylinder after touching a record Rs 3,113 last month as geopolitical tensions pushed up crude oil prices.