Three held for Rs 35 crore bribe bid to TVK MLA; Senthilbalaji under scanner

CHENNAI: Three persons, including a man claiming to represent a political strategy firm, have been arrested for allegedly attempting to bribe a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA to vote against the Assembly Speaker and allegedly threatening him after he refused the offer.
Probe has revealed that the arrested persons were puppeteered by former minister and former DMK minister V Senthilbalaji and his brother Ashok Kumar, Chennai police said.
The complainant, TVK MLA N Elaiyaraja from the Uthangarai Assembly constituency in Krishnagiri district, approached the Chennai Police Commissioner on Monday (June 29) stating that he was approached by a man, identified as Thirunavukkarasu, with the offer.
Thirunavukkarasu claimed he ran a survey firm named Indian Political Democratic Strategies (IPDS) and said he was contacting the MLA at the request of “some people from an important party" and asked for an in-person meeting.
When Elaiyaraja disconnected the call, Thirunavukkarasu called again and allegedly told the MLA that a resolution was to be moved in the Tamil Nadu Assembly against the Speaker. He asked the MLA to vote against the Speaker, despite being a ruling party member, and offered Rs 35 crore as an inducement.
The MLA refused and warned Thirunavukkarasu not to contact him again. In response, Thirunavukkarasu allegedly threatened the MLA, saying that if he disclosed the conversation, he and his family would face consequences. After this, the MLA approached the police.
In his complaint, Elaiyaraja alleged that Thirunavukkarasu not only tried to bribe him but also issued threats to him and his family. He sought legal action against Thirunavukkarasu and those backing him.
Based on the complaint, Triplicane police registered a case and arrested Thirunavukkarasu of Arumbakkam, Chennai. Two others who allegedly worked behind the scenes, Naresh of Tiruchirappalli and Thiagarajan of Medavakkam, Chennai, were also arrested.
Further probe revealed that Naresh, one of the arrested accused, had met V Ashok Kumar in Chennai. Ashok Kumar is the brother of former DMK minister and current Coimbatore (South) MLA V Senthilbalaji.
Police said the investigation found that Thirunavukkarasu contacted MLA Elaiyaraja on the instructions of Senthilbalaji and Ashok Kumar.
Police added that inquiries are continuing to identify any other individuals involved in the conspiracy.