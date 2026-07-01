Three held for Rs 35 crore bribe bid to TVK MLA; Senthilbalaji under scanner

CHENNAI: Three persons, including a man claiming to represent a political strategy firm, have been arrested for allegedly attempting to bribe a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA to vote against the Assembly Speaker and allegedly threatening him after he refused the offer.

Probe has revealed that the arrested persons were puppeteered by former minister and former DMK minister V Senthilbalaji and his brother Ashok Kumar, Chennai police said.