Non-supply of chargesheet copy to accused can't be ground for default bail: SC

A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh said this while upholding an order of the Bombay High Court which had rejected a man's plea seeking default bail on the ground of non-supply of a chargesheet copy to him.

The top court said non-filing of additional copies of the chargesheet under Section 193(8) of the BNSS would not vitiate the chargesheet itself.

The apex court said that as was the case under the erstwhile CrPC, the position under BNSS is to remain that the right to default bail arises when the chargesheet is not filed within a period of 60 or 90 days, as applicable.