Tamil Nadu govt moves SC against Madras HC order banning cow slaughter

In its plea, the Tamil Nadu government challenged the May 27 order of the high court, which directed the chief secretary and the director general of police/head of police force to ensure that no cow or calf got slaughtered across the state either on the eve of Bakrid on May 28, or on any other day.

The high court order was based on a 1976 order, which prohibited cow slaughter in the interest of milk production and improvement of rural economy.

In its plea, the state government termed the order contrary to the Tamil Nadu Animal Preservation Act, 1958.