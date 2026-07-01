Ship runs aground in Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state TV reports

The Iranian state TV report appeared aimed at underlining the claims Tehran has made since the US-Iran war to control over the strait, which has long been considered by the world as an international waterway and saw a fifth of all oil and natural gas pass through it in peacetime.

It also came as US Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, were in Doha, Qatar, for talks over reaching a permanent end to the Iran war.

Technical talks between diplomats began Wednesday in Qatar, said two regional officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door discussions. Those discussions see negotiators aiming to nail down specifics to pave the way for top leaders to seal an agreement, though the differences over the strait and Lebanon still loom large.

Iran offered no immediate acknowledgment of the negotiations starting.