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Rajasthan: 8 killed, 24 injured as bus catches fire after ramming truck in Dausa

The accident occurred near Dhanawda in the Kolwa police station area.
A bus stands gutted in fire after it collided with a truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, in Dausa, Rajasthan, early Wednesday, July 1, 2026. Eight people were killed
A bus stands gutted in fire after it collided with a truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, in Dausa, Rajasthan, early Wednesday, July 1, 2026. Eight people were killedPTI
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JAIPUR: Eight people were killed and 24 injured after a bus rammed into a truck and caught fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa district early Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred near Dhanawda in the Kolwa police station area.

Dausa SP Piyush Dixit told PTI that five persons were burnt alive, two died on the spot due to severe head injuries, while one succumbed to burn injuries at a hospital.

“The bus belonging to Hans Travels was heading to Indore from Rishikesh when it collided with a truck moving ahead of it on the expressway," the SP said.

A bus stands gutted in fire after it collided with a truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, in Dausa, Rajasthan, early Wednesday, July 1, 2026. Eight people were killed
A bus stands gutted in fire after it collided with a truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, in Dausa, Rajasthan, early Wednesday, July 1, 2026. Eight people were killedPTI

The impact of the collision triggered a fire in both vehicles, causing panic among the passengers.

The injured have been shifted to the district hospital in Dausa, where their condition is stated to be stable, the officer said.

One of the two persons who died of head injuries has been identified as Dharmendra, and the identities of the other deceased are being ascertained, Additional SP Shankar Lal said.

Firemen, police and the local administration carried out a rescue operation after bringing the flames under control, Lal said.

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