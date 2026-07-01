Rajasthan: 8 killed, 24 injured as bus catches fire after ramming truck in Dausa

The impact of the collision triggered a fire in both vehicles, causing panic among the passengers.

The injured have been shifted to the district hospital in Dausa, where their condition is stated to be stable, the officer said.

One of the two persons who died of head injuries has been identified as Dharmendra, and the identities of the other deceased are being ascertained, Additional SP Shankar Lal said.

Firemen, police and the local administration carried out a rescue operation after bringing the flames under control, Lal said.