TNEA 2026: Engineering counselling to begin July 13; Dharmapuri student tops rank list

Key counselling session dates

According to the schedule, counselling for candidates under the 7.5 per cent reservation quota, differently abled candidates, children of ex-servicemen and sports quota applicants will be held from July 13 to July 14.

Counselling for government school students under the 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation in the general category will be conducted from July 15 to July 18.

General counselling for all other candidates will begin on July 20 and continue until August 30.