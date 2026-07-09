What are the top headlines of today, July 09, 2026 ?

US, Iran exchange intensifying fire across the Mideast, threatening interim deal to end war

The United States launched new airstrikes against Iran early Thursday, and Tehran responded by targeting Gulf countries in an exchange of fire that threatened an interim deal intended to help end the war in the Middle East.

Monsoon fury batters several states, disrupts normal life across north, west India

Torrential monsoon rains unleashed widespread destruction across several parts of the country on Thursday, inundating roads, uprooting trees, damaging property and disrupting normal life, while authorities scrambled to restore normalcy amid forecasts of more rain.

MHC stays look out circular against EV Velu, bars coercive action till July 28

The Madras High Court on Thursday stayed the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against DMK former Minister EV Velu in a Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) case alleging corruption in road infrastructure works, on the condition that he appears before the Investigating Officer of the DVAC for enquiry on July 15.

CM Vijay's Jana Nayagan certified A

As we had reported earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's Jana Nayagan has now been officialy censored by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an A certificate.

DMK urges SC-appointed panel to prevent witness tampering during CM's Karur visit

The opposition DMK on Thursday petitioned a Supreme Court-appointed Supervisory Committee to ensure that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s scheduled visit to Karur does not influence material witnesses in the ongoing CBI probe into the 2025 stampede case.

Two doctors assaulted by Shiv Sena corporator resign from civic-run hospital

The two doctors, who were allegedly assaulted by a Shiv Sena corporator and his aides at a civic-run hospital in Thane district, have resigned from service, an official said on Thursday.

Three former TMC MPs, including Sushmita Dev, join BJP

Former TMC Rajya Sabha MPs Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Prakash Chik Baraik joined the BJP in Kolkata on Thursday (July 9, 2026).

TN outperforms national average in school education across key indicators: UDISE report

The UDISE, in its latest report, said that across almost every major indicator student participation, retention, teacher availability, infrastructure and educational progression Tamil Nadu performs significantly better than the national average.

Kashmir schools asked to screen all books to identify objectionable content

Authorities have ordered a comprehensive screening of all books in schools and coaching institutions in Kashmir to ensure that no publication contains inappropriate or objectionable content.

Government waives basic customs duty on key electronics manufacturing components

The government has waived basic customs duty on goods used in manufacture of display assemblies, lithium ion cell and inductor coil module as it looks to promote domestic production of electronic devices like smartphones, laptops, wearables and smart TVs.

FIFA's Infantino targeted by complaint to Olympic ethics body after Trump lobbying on Balogun ban

FIFA's president Gianni Infantino is being referred to Olympic ethics investigators for a possible breach of political neutrality, a human rights group, after U.S. President Donald Trump helped block a World Cup player's ban.

Prepare permanent solution for Surat flooding, says Gujarat CM; announces Rs 500 cr creek project

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday visited Surat and directed officials to prepare a permanent solution for the area's recurring flooding caused by creeks.