Madras HC stays look out circular against EV Velu, bars coercive action till July 28

Following the State government’s sanction to prosecute Velu, the FIR was registered. The DVAC claimed that there was prima facie material indicating that the accused, including Velu, had entered into a criminal conspiracy causing loss to the State exchequer. The case has been registered under Sections 120B, 420, 409, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 7(c), 13(2) read with 13(1)(a), and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Meanwhile, Velu, who had travelled to Singapore for medical treatment, was issued a Look Out Circular.

When the quash petition came up for hearing, Senior Counsel Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Velu, submitted that although Arappor Iyakkam had lodged the complaint in 2022 alleging irregularities in road-laying contracts during Velu’s tenure as Minister, no action was taken for four years and the FIR was registered only after the change of government.

The counsel submitted that Velu had cooperated with the DVAC during a search at his residence on June 25, 2026, and left for Singapore the next day for medical treatment. Despite seeking time till July 12 to appear before the DVAC, a summons was issued directing him to appear on July 9, following which the LOC was issued. He argued that an LOC can be issued only if a person deliberately evades appearance or arrest, whereas Velu was undergoing medical treatment in Singapore and had not deliberately avoided the investigation.

Citing Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Luthra argued that the FIR was registered without obtaining the Governor’s prior approval, which was mandatory, and contended that the LOC was issued without any credible material to justify it.