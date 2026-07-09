Two doctors assaulted by Shiv Sena corporator resign from civic-run hospital

"Both doctors were appointed through an outsourcing agency. Even if they have tendered their resignations, they must have submitted them directly to their controlling agency. Their official paperwork has not reached our department yet," she said.

Efforts to establish a direct contact with the two doctors were unsuccessful.

According to their colleagues, the assaulted doctors were deeply shaken following the incident.

One of their colleagues said, "Our parents spent their hard-earned money and efforts to educate us so that we could regularly serve ordinary and poor patients.

It is shocking and completely unendurable for an outsider to barge into a hospital wing and physically assault us while we are treating patients."

The family members of Dr Baviskar said they were concerned about doctors' safety at the hospital.