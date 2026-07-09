Kashmir schools asked to screen all books to identify objectionable content

"The HOIs are directed to complete the exercise with due diligence, maintain proper records of the screening, and ensure strict compliance with these instructions within the stipulated timeframe and submit a compliance report or certificate to the Chief Education Officer (CEO) or Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) concerned," the circular said.

It said the HOIs shall submit a report, with an abstract of the objectionable content identified, to the concerned CEO or ZEO within seven days from the date of issuance of the circular.

The ZEOs shall scrutinise and consolidate all such reports received from schools and coaching centres under their jurisdiction, and submit a consolidated report to the CEO by July 15.

The CEOs of the Kashmir Division shall then submit the report to the Directorate of School Education Kashmir by July 17.

"The CEOs shall personally follow and monitor the certificates issued by HOIs or ZEOs, and the same shall be countersigned by the concerned Chief Education Officer before its submission to the Directorate," the circular said.

Any lapse in compliance with the instructions shall invite appropriate disciplinary action against the defaulting officers, it added.