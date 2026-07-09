Kashmir schools asked to screen all books to identify objectionable content

SRI NAGAR: Authorities have ordered a comprehensive screening of all books in schools and coaching institutions in Kashmir to ensure that no publication contains inappropriate or objectionable content.
The move comes after certain books and literature containing anti-national and separatist content were circulated in the educational institutions in Jammu and Kashmir.
"All Heads of Institutions (HOI) of government schools, recognised private schools and coaching institutions operating within the jurisdiction of the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir (DSEK), are hereby directed to conduct a comprehensive screening of all books available (recently acquired or older publications) in their respective jurisdictions, including offices, classrooms, staffrooms and school library," a DSEK circular said.
It said the screening was to ensure that no book contains inappropriate or objectionable content.
"This includes material that may violate religious sentiments of any section, inappropriate content for students, and content against prevailing laws with the potential to harm national interest and affect educational values and established norms. Furthermore, all materials must align with the age-appropriate guidelines of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020," the circular said.
The DSEK said that if any objectionable content is identified, the Head of Institution shall prepare a detailed report containing information related to the book, including its title, year of publication, and name of the author and publisher, as well as the number of such books identified.
"The HOIs are directed to complete the exercise with due diligence, maintain proper records of the screening, and ensure strict compliance with these instructions within the stipulated timeframe and submit a compliance report or certificate to the Chief Education Officer (CEO) or Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) concerned," the circular said.
It said the HOIs shall submit a report, with an abstract of the objectionable content identified, to the concerned CEO or ZEO within seven days from the date of issuance of the circular.
The ZEOs shall scrutinise and consolidate all such reports received from schools and coaching centres under their jurisdiction, and submit a consolidated report to the CEO by July 15.
The CEOs of the Kashmir Division shall then submit the report to the Directorate of School Education Kashmir by July 17.
"The CEOs shall personally follow and monitor the certificates issued by HOIs or ZEOs, and the same shall be countersigned by the concerned Chief Education Officer before its submission to the Directorate," the circular said.
Any lapse in compliance with the instructions shall invite appropriate disciplinary action against the defaulting officers, it added.